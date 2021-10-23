Week of high-profile arrests: How some top celebs ended up in police cells

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

For newsmakers, followers and consumers of hot entertainment news stories, this week has been nothing short of busy and exciting.

From the arrest of Funny Face to the stunt by Shatta Wale and its resulting actions from the artiste himself and the police, the just-ended week will go down as one of the most captivating.



It’s a Saturday and in case you are somewhere trying to take stock of what the major stories have been, GhanaWeb is here to serve you with what we call ‘the Week of high profile arrests



Funny Face arrested on October 18



The arrest of Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng set us up for what has turned out to be a roller-coaster ride among some of the country's celebrities and the Ghana Police Service.



Funny Face in a video threatened some persons including Fada Dickson of Despite Media, Bola Ray and his friend Emmanuel Adebayor.

A police statement announcing his arrest stated: "The police on Monday, 18th October 2021, at 10:14 pm arrested Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, for allegedly threatening certain individuals via some Social Media platforms.”



He has since been sent to court and referred to doctors for psychological examination.



He will reappear in the Kaneshie court on November 10.



Jesus Ahuofe on October 19



Prophet Stephen Akwasi was arrested on the premises of Class Media Group where he first prophesied about the October 18, 2021 death of Shatta Wale.

Reports indicate that he was picked by some security officials who stormed the media house without their uniforms.



He was sent to the Accra Regional Police Comand and subsequently processed for court. He is also serving one week in remand.







Shatta Wale arrested on October 19



Just when Ghanaians were trying to digest the Funny Face issue, Charles Nii Armah Mensah alias Shatta Wale threw one in.

News of an alleged gun attack on him spread like fire in harmattan season. The initial sense of apprehension gave way to reasoning and people began to question the veracity of the story which was put out by his PA.



As it turned out, it was a hoax story planted by the musician and his cohorts to serve whatever purpose.



The Ghana Police Service issued a statement about his whereabouts and subsequently arrested two of his camp members.



The two were the artiste’s Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.



Shatta Wale was denied bail and has been sent to the Ankaful Prison to serve one week in remand.

Medikal arrested on October 20



The week of high-profile arrest was capped off with the arrest of hiplife star Samuel Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal.



The rapper was arrested for brandishing a gun in a video posted on social media.



He was remanded by an Accra Circuit court on Friday, October 22 and will reappear on October 27, 2021.



