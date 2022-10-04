2
Weija DA JHS students join colleagues to evacuate belongings as flood engulfs homes

Weija Pupils The students joined efforts to retrieve properties belonging to their colleague's family

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Several communities in the Weija Gbawe Municipality have been submerged in flood waters following the spilling of excess water from the Weija Dam.

The Ghana Water Company Limited on Sunday, October 2, 2022, commenced the spilling of excess water in the dam.

Visiting Weija and its environs on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, GhanaWeb TV cameras captured several residents who had been displaced by the spilled water flooding their homes.

Dozens of students at the Weija D/A Junior High School were sighted assisting some schoolmates whose home had been flooded to evacuate their properties.

A parent of the affected student lamented the impact of the flooding which she noted had destroyed her valuables.

According to the mother of three, she had lost some GHC1,500 to the flood waters in addition to several belongings.



Some of the residents who spoke to GhanaWeb also bemoaned the impact of the flooding which they described as unprecedented.

Some of the affected communities include Weija, Oblojo and Tetegu.

