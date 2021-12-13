Weija-Gbawe CHRAJ commemorates 2021 Anti-Corruption and Transparency

Some students of Christian Methodist senior high

Source: Frank Kwabena Owusu, Contributor

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice of Weija-Gbawe Office, commemorated the 2021 Anti-Corruption and Transparency (ACT) week on 9th December with the students and teachers of Christian Methodist Senior High School at Aplaku in Accra.

Speaking on the Theme "Building a Culture of Integrity for Generations, Mr. Frank Kwabena Owusu, the Municipal Director of Weija-Gbawe CHRAJ, bemoaned the lack of integrity in some students by cheating in exams and their quest to become rich overnight.



According to Mr. Owusu, Culture is the sum total of the way of life of a people and for our purposes, the students and by extension the people of Ghana.



He reiterated that, ultimately, society is merely a reflection of the people, both individuals and collective.



Mr. Owusu posited that the values reflected on the macro level, are the values held on the micro-level.



He intimated that, if corruption, indiscipline and lawlessness have become pervasive in the Ghanaian society, it is a reflection of who we are as individuals and as a collective.

In addressing the students, Mr. Owusu remarked that, the first activity under the NACAP requires that we institute a National Cultural Review programes which is strategic objective 1, a programme that is to address the challenges with our value systems, mindset, attitudes and the totality of our way of life.



Additionally, the sixth activity requires that we "introduce modules and elements to highlight and strengthen good ethical values in Primary,



Secondary, Tertiary and Non-formal", as part of measures to inculcate in the younger generation integrity, discipline, selflessness, lawfulness and patriotism.



Mr. Owusu said, these are some of the key programmes under the NACAP for building integrity in the Ghanaian Society.



The Municipal Director emphasized that Building a Culture of Integrity for Generations aims at raising people of integrity not only for the current generation of leaders and working population, but for students and children, and future generations.

According to him, it is designed to galvanize all stakeholders to act on corruption in our society in a bid to make the fight against corruption less abstract to the Ghanaian and to help the average Ghanaian to personalize the fight against Corruption and develop personal integrity.



In a related development, the Weija-Gbawe CHRAJ collaborated with New Generation for Africa Project (NGAP), a human rights NGO involved in philanthropists, commemorated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) day on 10th December 2021 on the Theme "Equality: Reducing Inequality- Advancing Human Rights, with the Obom-Domeabra Methodist Junior High School.



The Chief Executive Officer of New Generation for Africa Project, Lawyer Emmanuel Dubik Mahama who doubles as a partner of Pax and Wells, Dubik and Associates Chambers, opined that Discrimination brings inequality among students and members in a society. Lawyer Mahama advised the students to be each other's keepers to foster equality and brotherliness in school.



He enumerated that lateness and absenteeism to school are part of corrupt behavior, as efforts at reducing corruption will reduce inequality and advance the enjoyment of fundamental human rights.