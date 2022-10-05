Weija, Tetegu flood victims to receive relief items on October 6 – MCE

Some of the residents of Weija were carried on a canoe after the flood

Flood victims in Weija, Tetegu, and surrounding areas in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, are expected to receive relief items today, Wednesday, October 6, 2022.

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Chief Executive, Patrick Kumor who gave the assurance is also hopeful that the situation will improve once the rain ceases in the Eastern Region which is the main cause of the overflow of the Weija Dam resulting in the disaster.



In an interview with Starr News, Hon. Patrick Kumor said the Assembly has identified some safe havens in the municipality at the Oblogo cluster of schools, the Gbawe cluster of schools, and another one at the GISEL Estates at SCC.



He has appealed to individuals and companies who can complement the government’s effort to supply relief items to the affected persons to offer such support.

“We’ll be receiving some relief items from NADMO so that residents that have difficulties will be assisted. But inasmuch as government will be coming in to assist, we also will call on individuals who can also come in to support us to do so because where we find ourselves, is a disaster that has hit our municipality and of course, everybody will have to join hands and help our brothers and sisters.”



Hon. Patrick Kumor urged the residents to take advantage of the safe haven to save lives.



We advise our residents to move to higher grounds because we’ve had notification that the situation upstream to the Eastern Region is not improving any moment from now. So they need to move upstream so that we don’t get to lose any life in the process.”