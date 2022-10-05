Weija dam spillage: Relocate residents of Weija - Gbawe and compensate them - Nana Akomea tells govt

Nana Akomea

The Managing Editor of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has called on government to relocate residents of Weija Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region.

He asked State authorities to find a suitable place for the residents who have specifically built their houses or live within the Weija Gbawe enclave where the dam is situated and are affected whenever the dam is opened to shed the water.



"The harm is already done. I suggest that the people should be given compensation and ejected from the area . . . or we can relocate them by giving them some of the two-bedroom houses built by the State Housing Company as a form of compensation to them," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



Nana Akomea, however, noted that, going forward, the authorities at Weija Gbawe; with specific mention of the District and Municipal Chief Executives should execute their duties effectively ensuring no person builds at unauthorized places.



Scores of residents displaced



Scores of residents in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have been displaced with several others trapped in their homes as Ashalaja, Weija, Oblogo and Tetegu areas flood.

The residents have described it as a crisis situation as many homes have nearly been submerged.



Some have had to use canoes to avoid drowning. They describe the situation as a crisis.



According to them, the flood is a result of an overflow of the Weija dam.



