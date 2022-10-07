Weija floods: Displaced residents return home to count their losses

With flood waters receding from their submerged homes, residents of Weija and its environs have started returning to their homes.

Thousands of residents in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality were rendered homeless after excess water spilt by the Ghana Water Company Limited from its Weija Dam resulted in severe flooding in some communities.



Some three days after the spillage, some residents who were affected by the flooding are counting their losses.



Several properties including cars, home appliances and monies were submerged in the water.



Some residents who spoke to GhanaWeb on Friday, October 7, 2022, shared the impact of the flooding and the losses they have suffered.



While the water has receded from some homes, other residents still remain submerged in water.



Meanwhile, one person has been reported dead at Tetegu, one of the communities worst hit by the floods.

The body of 55-year-old Addi Kwashie was discovered trapped in between a bed and a sofa after flood waters had receded from the room.



Watch GhanaWeb’s report on the aftermath of the Weija floods below:







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







GA/WA