Welcome home: GIJ says to it’s alumni

Members of the alumni group and some officials of the school

Source: Jackson Osei Ntiamoah, Contributor

The otherwise boring evenings of North Dzorwulu came alive last Friday when the Alumni of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (G.I.J) trooped to the new campus while greeted with a “Welcome Home” banner at the entrance and hugs from old friends met again.

Last Friday’s event was the climax of the week-long Homecoming event organized by the PR Boys in collaboration with the Alumni Association under the theme: The communications Professional: A view of yesterday, a sense of tomorrow. According to Mr. Jackson Osei Ntiamoah, a member of the planning committee; The purpose of the homecoming is to foster togetherness among alumni for the benefit of the institute.



He further stated that the activities also aimed at maintaining alumni relationships for networking purposes and also to provide mentorship for continuing students.



On the 20th of August, there was a fiercely contested Football Gala at the Ghana Prisons Park. After long hours of sweet rivalry and on target penalties and decisive goals, the 2020 year group led by Philip Sarbah alias Gbevu came victorious.



Continuing students had a swell of a time when they had an opportunity to meet established communicators who are working in the industry as they gleaned nuggets of wisdom from the likes of Dr. Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr Gayheart Mensah, Communications Consultant and President of the Alumni organization; Miss Mamavi Goh, Public Relations officer at the Forestry Commission. Others who spoke with the students were Mr Umaru Sanda Amadu of Citi Fm and TV, Dr. Ernest Koranteng, Mr Saddick Adams alias Sports Obama. The Rector of the Institute, Prof Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice Rector Professor Eric Opoku Mensah and Mr Mac Kwame.



The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture encouraged students to take advantage of opportunities in and outside school to better themselves. In response to a student’s question on how to deal with stress, Dr. Ibrahim Awal Mohammed implored students to make good use of their time and be focused on achieving the best instead of the stress. The Alumni shared their G.I.J and early career days’ experiences with nostalgic feelings while recounting their humble beginnings.



In an earlier meeting with the Rector, one of the organizers of the program, Mr Kofi Atiemo who is also a member of the “PR Boys” shared the sustainable vision of the Alumni Association of making the Homecoming an annual event.



Prof Kwansah-Aidoo applauded the group for their wonderful initiative and encouraged them to invite their colleagues on board. Speaking on the merger of the institute with other institutes to become UNIMAC University of Media, Arts and Communications(UNIMAC), he stated that for many Alumni, G.I.J will still be the home they will return to since the various institutes making up the university will maintain some level of autonomy.



For many continuing students, the homecoming is a fulfilment of their dream in meeting their mentors of the inky fraternity while it provided an opportunity for Alumni to pat each other’s back with “Long time no see’s” while dancing to electrifying live band tunes and sipping fine wines.



