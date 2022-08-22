Welder apprentice burns 4x4 pickup truck at Awutu Bereku

All attempts to douse the fire proved futile

An effort by an apprentice to weld the skid plate of a 4x4 pickup has caused the car to be burnt beyond recognition at Awutu Bereku in the Central Region.

According to a report by Onua TV's Nana Yaw Asare, the apprentice, while executing his job, touched the car's fuel tank with the welding rod, causing a fire to ignite.



The car, which was sent to the welding shop on Saturday, August 20, 2022, was completely burnt beyond repair the next day.



Eyewitnesses say they saw the apprentice working under the car before it went up in flames.







All attempts to douse the fire proved futile.



The fire took over an hour to burn completely as the people around failed to call on the Ghana National Fire Service.

The incident is said to have rendered the owner of the welding shop speechless.



