0
Menu
News

Welder apprentice gets 4 years for stealing TV set, processing ‘wee’

Court22 File photo

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A 19-year-old welder apprentice, who stole a Television (TV) set from the room of a herbalist, at AsokoreZongo, in the Sekyere East District, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment by the circuit court at Juaben.

Yasri Suraj is also to pay GH¢ 2,000.00 fine or serve additional six months in jail in default.

The court presided over by Ms. Rose-Marie Asante ordered Suraj to pay GH¢ 2,000.00 as compensation to the complainant, Ibrahim Mohammed.

Suraj pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful entry, stealing, causing damage and possessing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Inspector Richard Effah told the court that, both the complainant and the convict reside at AsokoreZongo.

The court heard that on July 7, this year, convict stole a TV set valued GH¢750.00 from the room of the complainant.

Insp. Effah said the complainant, who woke up as a result of noise caused by Suraj in the room, shouted for help, but he (convict) escaped, leaving behind the TV set, which was damaged in the process, and his jacket.

Prosecution said the complainant reported the case to the police at the Effiduase, resulting in the arrest of Suraj.

Insp. Effah said dried leaves suspected to be ‘wee’ were retrieved from Suraj, when the police carried out a search on him. Suraj admitted the offences in his caution statement.

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian politicians save almost $3.4 billion in Swiss banks - Captain Smart
SC grants ‘commercial sex worker’ big win in breach of promise to marry case
Ex-MP slams15 regional chairs who declared support for John Boadu
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong