Welder apprentice gets 4 years for stealing TV set, processing ‘wee’

File photo

A 19-year-old welder apprentice, who stole a Television (TV) set from the room of a herbalist, at AsokoreZongo, in the Sekyere East District, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment by the circuit court at Juaben.

Yasri Suraj is also to pay GH¢ 2,000.00 fine or serve additional six months in jail in default.



The court presided over by Ms. Rose-Marie Asante ordered Suraj to pay GH¢ 2,000.00 as compensation to the complainant, Ibrahim Mohammed.



Suraj pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful entry, stealing, causing damage and possessing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and was convicted on his own plea.



Police Inspector Richard Effah told the court that, both the complainant and the convict reside at AsokoreZongo.

The court heard that on July 7, this year, convict stole a TV set valued GH¢750.00 from the room of the complainant.



Insp. Effah said the complainant, who woke up as a result of noise caused by Suraj in the room, shouted for help, but he (convict) escaped, leaving behind the TV set, which was damaged in the process, and his jacket.



Prosecution said the complainant reported the case to the police at the Effiduase, resulting in the arrest of Suraj.



Insp. Effah said dried leaves suspected to be ‘wee’ were retrieved from Suraj, when the police carried out a search on him. Suraj admitted the offences in his caution statement.