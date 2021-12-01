Welder commits suicide after his wife divorced him

The victim is reported to have committed suicide following a divorce from his wife

A welder, Paa Joe has hanged himself to death in the Upper West Akyem District of the Eastern region.

He is reported to have committed suicide following a divorce from his wife.



Prince Collins Bening who reported the incident said the wife allegedly packed some property belonging to the husband after they had divorced.



The incident has shocked residents in the area.



According to our reporter, the wife of the welder had consistently threatened to divorce the husband because she was no longer interested in the marriage.

The husband is said to have informed some leaders in the area to seek their effort to help resolve the issue.



But the woman was bent on leaving the marriage.



The welder is said to have returned home to meet the absence of his wife and some property gone.



He allegedly committed suicide and was discovered by some neighbours after they had searched for him.