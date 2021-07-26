Wemakor selected among giants to address global conference on SDGs & agenda 2063

Ghanaian human rights activist, Joseph Kobla Wemakor

Source: Joseph Wemakor, Contributor

A celebrated Ghanaian human rights activist cum peace ambassador, Joseph Kobla Wemakor has been picked among hosts of global human rights activists, speakers and ambassadors of peace to address issues of human rights, sustainable development, peace and justice in Africa at a maiden International conference focused on human rights, Agenda 2030 (SDGs) as well as Agenda 2063.

Dubbed, “The 1st African Legal Conference on SDGs and Agenda 2063” (ALCSA), th event is a two days virtual conference rallying hosts of distinguished human rights activists together to discuss and proffer solutions to most of the Africa’s pressing issues which ought to be addressed with the aim of bringing Africa closer to achieving both the Agenda 2030 (SDGs) and the Agenda 2063.



The much anticipated seminar is planned to hold virtually from Thursday, 29th of July to Friday 30th July, 2021 on the theme: “Achieving the Pan-African Vision for Peace, Justice and Sustainable Development".



It is being held in pursuit of attaining the Pan African Vision of "An integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens, representing a dynamic force in the international arena", according to its organizers.



Joseph would be sharing a panel with hosts of notable global activists/speakers including Halimatou Hima, Minister Counsellor of the Permanent Mission of Niger to the UN, Emeka Obegolu, President, Pan-African Lawyers Union, Nahjae Nunes, UN Youth Advisor for SDGs and 2030 Goals, Imane El Khantouti, Space Systems Engineer and R&D Projects Manager, Dr. Daniel C. Gbuije, Founder Team54Project and Allen Herbert, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Nanorocks.



It also include Jake Effoduh, Vanier Scholar, Osgoode Hall Law School, Canada, Thiruna Naidoo, Project Officer, SOGIESC Unit Associate Communications and Advocacy, Gideon Baleke, Executive Director of Rooth Investment Company and Congolese Young Leaders Organization and Dominic Kudom, the National Point of Contact, Ghana Corporate Member, Ghana Institute of Planners.

Mr. Wemakor who doubles as the Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), National SDGs champion, a seasoned journalist, a staunch human rights activist and the Head of Media and Communication of the PLO Lumumba Foundation Ghana Chapter among others would be enlightening over 500 participants who are expected to join the live feat virtually from across the African continent and beyond on the topic "Respect For Human Rights, Peace, And Justice In Africa".



The staunch human rights activist has participated and vividly represented Ghana in series of conferences across the globe including the Summit on South Korea, Covid 19 and Human Rights Abuses, (virtual), 2020 UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on SDGs, 24th Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) Peace Day (virtual), African Climate Risks Conference(Addis Ababa), Media Workshop on Intra-African Trade (Casablanca-Morocco) and Workshop on Self-Strength, Adaptive, and Transformational Leadership(US).



The letter inviting him to speak at the event from its organizers partly reads, “It is our honor to invite you as one of our panelists to the first ever African Legal Conference on SDGs & Agenda 2063". "We know that you are a terrific speaker and our attendees and delegates will gain much from your talk and contributions”.



According to the organizers, their goal is to provoke discussions on issues of Good Governance, Democracy, Respect for Human Rights, Peace, Justice, Strong Institutions, and the Rule of Law.



The 1st African Legal Conference on SDGs & Agenda 2063 is an initiative of Goals Afrika with THE LAW (a firm in Egypt) in partnership with Harvard African Law Association, Centre for African Justice, Peace and Human Right, the Federation of African Law Students Association and Black Interns Matter.

With an estimate of over 500 attendees, the 2021 ALCSA will bring together students, entrepreneurs, legal practitioners, young professionals, Africans in the Diaspora, media, heads of key continental and global institutions, pan-African unions, and youth councils, UN and AU leaders, civil society and private sectors partners, etc.



The conference aims to connect and inspire people to collectively take action in implementing the Global Goals and Agenda 2063 at the African continental level.



Goals Afrika is a global, non-profit organization registered in South Africa, committed to working to achieve Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2063 in Africa through citizen diplomacy initiatives.



All those who wished to participate in the 20211st African Legal Conference on SDGs and Agenda 2063 are encouraged to register here: bit.ly/3wtgmon



