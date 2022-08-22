0
Wenchi: 50-year-old woman slashes rapist in alleged failed rape attempt

Knife New File Photo

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: PIESIE YAW PREKO

It took Cecilia Peprah the strength of a horse to prevent herself from Kofi Owusu Sarpong believe to be in his forties(40s) from raping her.

Madam Cecilia, a farmer had to slash the head of one Kofi Owusu Sarpong, a farmer, to free herself from his grips after struggling with him.

The incident happened at Mframaso in the Wenchi municipality, in the Bono Region, when Kofi asked Madam Cecilia to direct him to another farm where he has been hired to work.

Narrating the story, Madam Cecilia said after struggling with him at the farm, the shout for help from her attracted farmers who were in their farm and came to rescue her but Madam Cecilia managed to escape with some cuts on her neck.

Complain has been lodged at the Wenchi Police Station and was informed to go for treatment at Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

