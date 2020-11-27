Wenchi constituency parliamentary candidates pledge to ensure peaceful elections

Aspiring Parliamentary candidates for Wenchi Constituency

Parliamentary candidates contesting the Wenchi constituency seat in the Bono Region have affirmed their commitment to ensuring a peaceful election on December 7.

They include Mr Atta Kofi Anokye Boateng, an independent candidate, Alhaji Haruna Seidu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Eric Kofi Duku, the candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).



Professor George Gyan-Baffour, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), also the Minister of Planning was, however, absent.



The other candidates made the pledge when they took turns to address a parliamentary debate organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) held at Wenchi on Thursday.



They said peace remained a pre-requisite to facilitate the speedy development of the constituency, adding that without peace, it would be difficult for whoever would be elected to push the development of the area forward.



The parliamentary candidates promised to be decorous in the electioneering and ensure their followers comported themselves more responsibly, tolerated each other and avoided the use of abusive languages.

They also pledged to wholeheartedly accept the outcomes of the elections and called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to remain neutral and guarantee the credibility of the general elections.



Earlier in a welcoming address, Mr Peter Kwabena Gyasi, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the NCCE, explained the debate also served as a platform to ensure the candidates and their followers co-existed peacefully.



He said the aftermath of the general election was vital to the sustainability of the nation's democracy, hence the need for candidates to serve as peace ambassadors in the electioneering.



Discussions were centred on the agricultural sector and business development, quality healthcare, artisanal development, employment opportunities among others.