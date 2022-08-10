Wenchi police accused of collecting rats, grass cutters as bribe

File photo of grasscutter

Some assembly members of Wenchi Municipality in the Bono Region have accused the police of harrassing farmers in the area by taking bush and rat meats as bribes.

Myjoyonline reports that during a meeting held by the council, an assembly member said the farmers are usually harassed especially on market days where they forcibly collect bush meats as bribes from farmers on the roads.



“Some are harassing our farmers, especially when it’s market days, today for instance. When you get to Woanse, those coming to market, have parked there as if that place is a station.



“On that highway, they have been stopping them, it has now turned to be a revenue generation point,” he stated. “Do you know that they go as long as even collecting rats and grass cutters?” another member said at the meeting.



The actions by the police they say will prevent farmers from going to the market which will also have a negative impact in the revenue generation in the municipality.



These issues were revealed at the assembly’s first meeting of the third session of the Wenchi municipal assembly.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Police Commander, ASP Emmanuel Avudzivi, revealed that policemen have been advised to desist from such acts.



He urged them to report these issues to appropriate authorities for actions to be taken to deter them from engaging in such acts.



“If a vehicle going to the market is grounded for some number of hours, he loses his customers and farm products are perishable items, so there is the need to use soft gloss on them.



"It is not the best for somebody going to the market to meet a customer and to be grounded for such a long time,” he said.



