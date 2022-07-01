0
WengHeng Manager expected in court over insanitary charges

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Manager of WengHeng Ghana Limited, is expected to appear before the Tema District Court for accumulation of rubbish and human excreta within the company.

The court presided over by Mr. Festus Fovi Nukunu, a Circuit Court Judge sitting as an additional judge at the District Court, granted the Manager GH₵3,000.00 bail with two sureties.

The court also issued a bench warrant for the Manager to re-appear on July 7, 2022, after failing to appear on June 23, 2022.

Prosecuting, Ms. Saudatu Issaka, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) Environmental Health Analyst, told the court that accused was the manager of WengHeng Ghana Limited, a cement producing company, located at the Tema Heavy Industrial Area.

The Health Analyst said on March 13, 2022, Environmental officers carried out an inspection on the company’s premises and found out that the yard was unsanitary condition.

Mr. Issaka said there was accommodation of rubbish on bare ground of the company, and inside, a small drain designed to carry urine was turned into a place of convenience, and the workers defecated on the bare floor.

He said the attention of management was drawn to the poor sanitary condition, and a notice of abatement was issued to clean the place and provide an approved toilet facility for the workers.

Mr. Issaka said on May 20, 2022, when a re-inspection was conducted, it was found that the condition remained the same.

