Were you invited by King Charles during the queen’s funeral? - Opambour pokes Dormaahene over attacks on Otumfuo

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour has slammed the traditional ruler of Dormaa, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II for his attacks on the Ashanti kingdom.

According to him, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's status as a ‘king’ cannot be disputed because his throne is superior to any other traditional ruler in the country hence argument about his supremacy is baseless.



The prophet stated that Otumfuo’s invitation by King Charles III during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was enough to justify his status.



During an appearance on Prophet 1 TV, as reported by GhanaWeb, Opambour urged the Dormaahene to refrain from criticizing Otumfuo, asserting that he does not hold a comparable position of kingship in the country. Opambour went so far as to advise the Dormaahene to 'shut up' regarding his critiques of Otumfuo.



"Was he invited by King Charles during the Queen’s funeral? Dormaahene should stop doing that. We don’t want this to continue. Whatever Otumfuo’s state is, we like it so he should shut up,” the clergy fumed.



He further added, “When King Charles’s mother died, Otumfuo was allowed to enter the palace with his convoy while presidents were denied such privilege.”

Background



In an interview with Ghanaweb, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II, said among other things that there was "no King in Ghana" as the 1992 constitution does not make any reference and room for that.



He is also on record in the past to have warned chiefs under the Dormaa jurisdiction from paying allegiance to any paramountcy aside from the one that gave them their throne.



The Otumfuo reacted to the said claims pointing the Dormaahene to the fact that it took an Asantehene to elevate Dormaa into a paramountcy.



Watch the video below





SB/BB



