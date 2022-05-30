Wesley Girls’ old students commemorate 25th anniversary

Wesley Girls’ 1996 old students

Source: Evans Amoah, Contributor

Wesley Girls’ High School, Cape Coast has a longstanding tradition of Old Girls undertaking various projects to support not just the infrastructural needs of the School, but the community and nation as a whole.

Five years after hosting the School’s trendsetting 180th Anniversary Speech and Prize and Giving Day, the Wesley Girls’ High School (WGHS) Class of 1996 commemorated their 25th Anniversary since leaving school with a donation to the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Cape-Coast Teaching Hospital, as per tradition.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the WGHS Class of 1996 were unable to host the traditional Fundraising Dinner Dance last November to mark the 25th Anniversary. Instead, once the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted completely, the innovative young women organised a Fundraising Breakfast at Villandro Restaurant, East Legon on 30th April, 2022 to raise funds for their chosen project, as well as catchup with sisters, friends and classmates.



The decision to support the NICU of the Cape-Coast Teaching Hospital, a project brought to their attention through the documentary produced by the award-winning Seth Kwame Boateng of Joy FM, boiled down to the need to contribute to the development of the Cape-Coast community where their alma mater is located, and the desire to minimize the anguish of parents, especially mothers, who have to watch on helplessly as their new-born and often preterm infants struggle to survive due to lack of basic equipment such as incubators, warmers, phototherapy machines, oxygen concentrators etc.



In line with this, on Saturday 28th May, 2022 the WGHS Class of 1996 donated the following equipment;



1 Incubator



2 Phototherapy Machines (Firefly)

3 Radiant Warmer



Totalling over GHS100,000 to the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.



Present at the handing over ceremony were the members and Executives of the WGHS Class of 1996 led by the President Ms. Leninsor A.D. Kakrabah-Quarshie, the Organising Secretary Mrs. Akua Asare, and the Treasurer Ms. Francesca Bedzra.



Receiving the equipment on behalf the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital were Dr. Joyce Ansong - Head of Paediatric NICU, Dr. Robert Inkoom - Director of Pharmacy, Paulina Adomako - Deputy Director of Nursing Services and Kafui Agbedenu – Deputy Director of Finance and Budget.



Also present at the ceremony were the National President of the WGHS Old Girls’ Association – Mrs. Effie Simpson, and the President and Vice President of the 1997 Year Group, who took over the 25th Anniversary baton.