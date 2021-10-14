West Africa Media Excellence Awards 2021: List of finalists

2021 WAMECA finalists

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has announced the list of finalists for the 2021 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA 2021).

This year’s event, the 5th edition, will be held on Friday, October 22, at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana, and will be graced by media experts, high-level personalities, and delegates from sub-regional bodies and civil society groups.



The event will host West Africa’s foremost media defense lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, as Guest of Honour. The renowned human rights lawyer will present the award to the overall best journalist in West Africa.



The 2021 West Africa Media Excellence Awards received 711 entries from 14 countries in West Africa. The five-member jury after a thorough review of the entries shortlisted 21 finalists from five countries.



The shortlisted finalists for WAMECA 2021 are:



SOW Daouda, Médi1 TV, Senegal



Chinedu Asadu, The Cable, Nigeria



Sawadogo Delvende Elza Sandrine Clotilde, L’Economiste du Faso, Burkina Faso

Caleb Ojewale, BusinessDay, Nigeria



Gideon Sarpong, iWatch Africa, Ghana



Chijioke Arinze Gideon, Ripples Nigeria, Nigeria



Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah, Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana



Niyi Oyedeji, The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Nigeria



Kingbewe Yao Hervé, Banouto, Benin



Olugbenga Adanikin, The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Nigeria

Ibrahima Olou Ndiaye, Ouestaf News, Senegal



Araba Koomson, Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana



Muhammad Auwal Ibrahim, Edutorial, Nigeria



Hakeem Onapajo and Jelili Adebiyi, The Republic, Nigeria



Samad Uthman, Dataphyte, Nigeria



Seth Kwame Boateng, Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana



Chikodi Okereocha, The Nation, Nigeria

Kwetey Nartey, Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana



Alfred Olufemi, PREMIUM TIMES, Nigeria



Jesusegun Alagbe, The Punch Newspapers, Nigeria







The winners for the various categories including the West African Journalist of the Year will be announced at the Awards event.



All finalists will receive a Certificate of Merit. Ultimate winners will receive plaques, certificates, and cash prizes.



All 21 finalists will also be inducted as fellows of the MFWA’s Journalism for Change Network and will be offered regular training opportunities both locally and internationally to enhance their capacity to influence positive change in society through journalism.

West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA 2021) is supported by MTN-Ghana, the US Embassy in Ghana, US-based William and Flora Hewlett Foundation; Open Society Institute for West Africa (OSIWA), and Stanbic Bank Ghana. The event is also supported by about 65 media partners across West Africa.



