West Gonja: Jinapor donates 10 motorbikes to Health Directorate

Samuel Abu Jinapor presenting a motorbike key to Madam Gertrude Yentumi

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor has donated 10 Apsonic motorbikes to the West Gonja municipal Health Directorate in Damongo on 25th March 2022 to enhance healthcare delivery in the constituency.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the motorbikes to the authorities of the West Gonja municipal health directorate in Damongo, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor said that the delivery of quality health services to the people had always been his priority.



He said the gesture was to enable health personnel reach out to some communities within the constituency that were difficult to reach in order to attend to their health needs.



He noted that he was aware of the numerous challenges the country was facing in the delivery of health services, especially in rural communities and will do all that he can to help especially in the areas of health which he described as very dear to him.



The Damongo MP gave the assurance that his office will collaborate with the health directorate and other agencies within the municipality to ensure that the situation is improved.

The West Gonja Municipal Director of Health Services Madam Gertrude Yentumi, who received the motorbikes on behalf of the health directorate thanked the MP for the support and stated that the motorbikes had come at the right time, which will go a long way to augment the health system in the municipality in terms of it’s transportation needs at the same time bringing health services closer to the door steps of the people.



She said the West Gonja is one of the biggest municipalities in the Savannah Region with many of health facilities especially in the rural areas.



Madam Gertrude Yentumi added that the service was still challenged with transportation despite efforts by successive governments and developmental partners to mitigate that challenge.



She however promised on behalf of the health directorate to take proper care of the motobikes.