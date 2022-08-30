0
West Gonja: Too many SHS girls getting pregnant – GES

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The West Gonja arm of the Ghana Education Service has expressed worry about the high rate of pregnancy among Senior High School girls in the municipality.

The Public Relations Officer, Mr Akuka Samuel, has observed that the situation is getting out of hand in the Savanna regional capital, Damongo.

Pastor Samuel raised this concern during the closing ceremony of the World Vision Ghana Girls' soccer clinic staged to help increase awareness about the “End Child Marriage Now” campaign held at Damongo at the weekend.

He disclosed that the two Senior High Schools in the regional capital, Damongo Senior High School (DASS) and Ndewura Jakpa Senior High School (NDESCO), are leading the pack.

"Currently, five pregnant schoolgirls and 13 nursing mothers are schooling at Ndewura Jakpa Senior High School while seven pregnant school girls and 11 nursing mothers are at the Damongo Senior High school summing up to 36," he lamented.

