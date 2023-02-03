West Hills Mall death: No assault marks found on body of deceased – Court told

Shadrach Arloo is the deceased

More details appear to be emerging following the incident involving a policeman and a young man at the West Hills Mall in Accra.

Shadrach Arloo, 32, is said to have died after he was beaten by a policeman around the West Hills Mall area in Accra.



The incident reportedly happened on Monday afternoon on January 30, 2023, when a confrontation ensued between the policeman and the young man following the refusal of the latter to hand over his bag to the police officer who demanded to search it when he went to withdraw money.



The police officer who is said to have gotten agitated hit and pushed him to the ground, leading to his death.



But speaking to the issue in court, the prosecution led by Inspector M. Kwakye told the Sowutuom District Court, presided over by Stephen Tabiri that no physical mark of assault was found on the body of Shadrach Arloo.



According to a chronicle report, the prosecution further informed the court that the incident happened when the deceased tried struggling with a police officer whose attention he had caught earlier.



Police narration of the incident:

The brief facts presented by Inspector Kwakye indicated that the complainant in the case is Bernard Barnor Denkyi, an Operation Manager of West Hills Mall.



The accused Boafo Osei Kwame who reportedly used a taser on the deceased after he fell, is also the Shop Manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited, dealers of Electronic Appliances - located within the West Hills Mall.



According to the prosecution, on January 30, 2023, Police Sergeant Daniel Abeiku was detailed to perform a duty at the West Hills Mall. While patrolling in the mall, he saw the deceased and one Ibrahim Seshi who is now a witness in the case, both carrying backpacks.



The said police officer stopped them for a search upon suspicion that he was possessing drugs or banned substances.



Shadrach, is said to have taken out something from his bag and swallowed it as the policeman approached him.



The mall’s cameras subsequently captured footage of the officer apprehending the young man together with another he was with as they headed for the main entrance of the mall.

An attempt by the police to handcuff him resulted in a struggle between the parties.



The statement further noted that after the police officer succeeded in handcuffing him, the struggle stopped as the man in question appeared to be unwell.



The handcuffs were then removed by the police officer and he was taken to the medical facility on-site but he was pronounced dead on arrival.



The Weija District Police have since retrieved the body.



