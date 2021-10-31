West Hills Mall manager arrested for blocking China Mall entrance with boulders

The boulders at the entrance of China Mall

The manager of West Hills Mall at Weija and one other person have been arrested by the Weija Divisional Police Command for allegedly blocking the entrance to China Mall, also at Weija, with boulders.

The police arrested the facility manager of West Hills Mall, Mr James Mensah, 42; and a 44-year-old contractor Samuel Annum Adjei on Saturday, 30 October 2021.



“On Saturday, 30 October 2021, at about 2:00 am, the police at Weija received a distress call from the security man at China Mall that some persons were there with a dump truck tipping off rocks at the entrance of the China Mall located behind the West Hills Mall,” a statement from the police said.



The police said it moved to the scene immediately.



The police said it “observed that the entrance to the mall, indeed, had been blocked with rocks.”

The two suspects, according to the statement, fled upon seeing the police but were chased and arrested.



“The two suspects have admitted to the offence and have been cautioned”, the police statement said, adding that both of them are “presently in police custody assisting with investigations”.



The police said the boulders have been moved away from the entrance of China Mall.