West Mamprusi gets massive facelift

Officials touring the municipality to inspect developmental projects

The West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East region has seen a massive development in every sector of the economy especially in educational infrastructure and rural electrification.

The Municipal Assembly, the Regional Coordinating Council, office of the Member of Parliament (MP) and other departments took time and toured some of the projects that have come to reduce hardship in the municipality and the region.



Since the beginning of the Akufo Addo-Bawumia government in 2017, the North East Region has seen a massive developmental projects being taken across the six municipal and districts.



One such local government area with developmental projects is the west Mamprusi municipality where the vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia hails from.



The news team toured some of the projects in the west Mamprusi Municipality with the Municipal Chief Executive, the North East Regional Minister and the MP for the area were 80% of the projects have been completed while others near completion.



Takuka fishing community were not on the national grid for the past 40 years until last week when they community was connected to the national grid. The west Mamprusi municipal chief executive together with his team commissioned and light up the community with electricity. The joy from residents was overwhelming and were grateful to the government.

The municipal chief executive for west Mamprusi municipality Arimiyaw Somo lucky said 97% of the communities in the municipality is connected to the national grid and the remaining 3% is ongoing. ” One of our mandates is to boost the local economy and electricity is one of the mechanisms in which we can achieve that” he noted.



The member of Parliament for the area and deputy minister for gender and social protection Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu expressed her joy on the project due to its economic importance. ” With the electricity, our women can now so pretty trading in the area of cold store and selling of cold drinks and it will them support their husbands”.



The road linking Takuka and many farming communities was given a facelift which is expected to boost the local economy. Fishermen in the community can now transport their products to the market centres and fish mongers can also have access to the community to do business.



Ghana Gas company corporate social responsibility projects including ultra modern classroom blocks at Diani, Janga English and Arabic primary, and teachers quarters, Janga secondary technical school was also commissioned and handed over for use.



A three unit classroom block at Kpesenkpe constructed by Mawums construction as part of their corporate social responsibility was also commissioned and named after the vice president’s father, Mumumi Bawumia Junior high school to reduce the overcrowding in the main school.

The municipal chief executive, Arimiyaw Somo lucky said educational infrastructure is key project in the Assembly’s mid term development plan and construction and provision of classroom blocks and furniture is the Assembly’s priority.



400-bed capacity girls dormitory, 12 unit classroom blocks and water closet in Walewale vocational and technical institute and Walewale Senior High school respectively were duly commissioned and handed over to school authorities.



The North East Regional regional minister, Zakaria Yidana revealed that 97% of candidates who sat for the 2019 west Africa senior Secondary Certificate examination failed out of 5000 candidates. ” Dont look at the challenges of your school and relax in learning, you are the future of our country, government will continue to fulfil its promise in all sectors of the economy” the minister to students.



The MCE, Arimiyaw Somo lucky sent a strong warning to contractors who abandoned projects” We are going to abograte contracts and re-award them to serious contractors who can finish these projects in time. For example, this uncompleted administration block in this school ( Walewale vocational and technical institute) has been awarded by the previous administration ( John Mahama administration) and has since not completed and we will re-award the contract soon” he said.



Some female students expressed their satisfaction to our newsroom.

” Before this new dormitory, we are crowded in one small room, eight to twelve students live in one room and most of us sleep on the floor while two persons per one bed in some cases”.



” In fact, we grateful to the government for giving us this dormitory because is a hell living in crowded rooms and this affects us academically” another female student shared her experience.



The accommodation situation in Walewale vocational and technical institute as well as their dining hall and kitchen was and is in deplorable state.



There was overcrowding in the girl’s dormitory and most female students are compelled to sleep on the floor but with the completion of the 400-bed capacity dormitory, the girls will now live comfortably.



The principal of the institute John Abdul Razak Salifu appealed for more projects for further reduce the burden of the school.

” Other challenges confronting our institutions are lack of boys dormitory, no fence hall, lack of kitchen and dinning hall and we are appealing to the government to help us with these facilities because we have now attained boarding status” he stated.



Walewale also benefited from one of the Astro Turfs constructed nationwide and has since been completed and commissioned by the vice president Dr Mahamud Bawumia.



Other numerous projects in the area of health, Agriculture, water, security infrastructure and road have been completed and ongoing according to the municipal chief executive for West Mamprusi.