Western North Reg. Minister inaugurates special anti-galamsey taskforce to combat illegal mining

Richard Ebbah Obeng speaking to the media

The Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng has inaugurated a special Anti-Galamsey Task Force to combat the increased illegal mining activities in the Western North region.

The inauguration of the Special Anti-Galamsey Taskforce, according to the Honourable Regional Minister, is intended to complement the government's initiative to speedily respond to the dangers of illegal mining, particularly in the destruction of the country's natural resources.



The task force, comprising the various commands of the Ghana Armed Forces and other state security apparatus, has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring there's a complete shutdown on any traces of illegal mining in the Western North region.



The Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Hon. Richard Ebbah Obeng, addressed the media, clarifying due to the intermittent activities of Operation Hot 2, illegal miners still get the chance to proceed with their exploitations by applying themselves to the schedules of Operation Hot 2.



He further emphasized how needful it has become to, as a Council, institute the homegrown Special Anti-Galamsey Task Force whose operations will be to augment the activities of the Operation Hot 2 to have sustained combat against illegal mining in the Western North region.



Addressing how sustainable the initiative was going to be, Hon. Richard Obeng indicated, "We know that, for most of these things are once we do one or two operations, they (illegal miners) believe we may not be able to sustain that. So, as part of my commitment on behalf of the President to this fight, I have indicated to members of the Regional Security Council that I was going to allocate 30% of all the monies that I receive towards this, just so that we sustain it for as long as we are able to get these people to do the right thing."

Addressing the economic effects of this initiative, Hon. Richard Obeng stressed that neither the REGSEC nor Government is oblivious of the economic challenges, hence, the introduction of community-based mining.



He added that persons who desire to engage in mining activities and have or may not have the needed capital are encouraged to freely approach the Regional Coordinating Council for the needed guidance and assistance so as to ensure compliance with directives of the government.



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, through the Mineral Commission, and sometimes the Forestry Commission, he said, grants permit to access these opportunities that are available for Ghanaians with an interest in mining to engage in, but only in accordance with the provisions of the laws.



He, however, added that the fight is particularly against persons who do not have legal backing to embark on mining activities and most especially those who mine in areas that have been indicated as Red Zones—such as water bodies, middle of forest belts, etc.



Hon. Richard Obeng cautioned that the REGSEC is resolute in this fight and will ensure that the laws are enforced strictly to the latter.