0
Menu
News

Western Region Attacks: Eleven persons arrested

Handcuffs 103019 5 1140x5701 File photo of handcuffs

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: GNA

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested eleven persons for their involvement in the attacks on the Esiama Divisional Police Headquarters, the Nkroful Magistrate Court, and the Ellembelle District Assembly on April 1, 2022.

The accused persons, Cosmos Gadekor, Richard Tetteh, Kwame Gokeh Miah, Michael Anyimiah, Bartholomew Ekenlebie, Isaac Ampong, Andy Blay, Meshack Addae, Emmanuel Adu, Michael Narh, and David Ekenlebie, were arraigned before the court in Takoradi on various dates.

A news brief from the Police said all eleven accused persons had been granted bail by the court in the sum of Ghc 30,000.00 each with three sureties, two to be justified.

It said five of the accused persons who were able to meet the bail conditions had been released.

The brief said the remaining six accused persons were in custody awaiting the fulfillment of their bail conditions.

It said Police had intensified efforts to pursue and arrest other suspects who were on the run and bring them to face justice.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia