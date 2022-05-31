Western Region NPP youth rally support for Dr. Akoto as next president

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is the Agric Minister

Sympathizers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are domiciled in the Western Region are rallying support for Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to lead the party in the 2016 general elections.

As part of efforts to pursue their agenda, the youth group is calling on delegates of the ruling party to believe in Dr. Akoto, who is the current Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie, and endorse his candidature for the 2024 general elections.



According to the group leader, Nana Fidel, in a statement, the outcome of the just-ended regional elections has revealed Dr. Akoto is the obvious choice for NPP and has the needed qualities to run a successful government.



The group said, the outcome of the contests clearly shows Dr. Akoto is leading the other contenders, adding that if the NPP really wants to break the 8, they should consider going into the next elections with him as the flagbearer.



The group noted that after perceiving that Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi was coming from Dr. Akoto's camp, many prayed that the former loses his position but he still maneuvered through and won the Ashanti regional chair for the third time.



The group revealed that after the contests, Dr. Akoto managed to take lead in regions like the Eastern, Volta, Oti, and Western, indicating he is the most sought after in the party's grassroots politics.

"An average of the total winners of the Ashanti Regional Executives elections on the day indicate that Ashanti Region has fallen for Akoto



"Anytime the party’s intra-party elections is approaching, there that you hear names upon names, lobbying upon lobbying and manipulation upon manipulation, but one thing clear in our minds is that; people have gone through hell to bring the party to the level that we find ourselves



"The toil of our forefathers should be indispensable and paramount to our current political discourse. The blood that was shared for us should be something we all must cherish and value so that we can keep forging ahead as we all want to break the eight (8) this time around



"We, the Contemporary Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) believe that Dr. Afriyie Akoto stands tall when it comes to having the grassroots at heart. Dr. Akoto has demonstrated good faith by supporting thousands of the youth through his contributions as well as in the agricultural sector



"Dr. Afriyie Akoto’s contribution to the party’s communication outfit is very immense and worth commending in the party’s “World Bank that's Ashanti Region, and across the country is as well very tremendous

"Dr. Afriyie Akoto is a legend based on tracing the historical antecedent of this party to the current administration. In furtherance, Dr. Afriyie Akoto is the right man to lead NPP based on integrity, patriotism, competence, and as well, very outspoken



"Any minister who occupies the Agricultural Ministry is seen as the “father and mother” of that nation because the Agricultural Ministry is to feed the country’s citizenry and preserve the generation for the future and indeed he has demonstrated this for the past 6 years, and that’s why we have confidence and hope in him to lead the elephant family to that victory we’re yearning for



"We, the contemporary youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-Western region have endorsed Dr. Akoto, and we hope and believe that the Party will allow him to serve by endorsing him as our the next flagbearer and subsequently winning the 2024 general elections to become Ghana, next president," the statement read.