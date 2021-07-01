Western Region: Two JHS students arrested for assaulting headmistress

The MCE revealed that the students decided to assault her after she turned down a love proposal

Two Junior High School pupils of Rev. Cobbah Yalley Junior High School at Newsite a suburb in the Effia-Kwesimintsim of the Western Region are in the grips of the Western Regional Police Command for assaulting their headmistress.

Municipal Chief Executive for Effia-Kwesiminstim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), Kojo Acquah disclosed this during the assembly’s second ordinary meeting of the second session.



Speaking to the media after addressing members of the assembly, the MCE revealed that investigations suggest that that the pupils decided to assault the headmistress after she turned down a love proposal from one of the pupils.

He added that the said pupils are currently assisting the police in their investigation but was quick to add that the initial report suggests the two were under the influence of illicit drugs.



He wants parents and guardians to be more responsible as he expressed worry over the increasing rate of drug peddling and its usage among school-going children and the youth in the municipality.