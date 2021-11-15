Western Region illicit baby trade: Two more grabbed, one discharged

The operation was carried out by officials of the National Investigative Bureau

Source: GNA

The National Investigative Bureau (NIB) have nabbed two more persons allegedly involved in the stealing and sale of babies at Atuabo and Half Assini in the Western Region.

Komene Nda Kwakye aka John Quashie who was at large and Ayisha Barry were nabbed by NIB and arraigned.



Earlier on four persons, including a retired midwife, allegedly involved in the stealing and sale of babies at Atuabo and Half Assin in the Western Region, were nabbed by the National Investigative Bureau (NIB).



However, when accused persons were put before an Accra Circuit Court, Cynthia Quashie, a private security personnel, was discharged after the charges were amended and substituted.



Cynthia Beyeden, a 63-year-old Retired Midwife/ Nurse, Sylvester Quashie, a mason, Ediemu Bozoma, a 55-year-old trader, Komene Nda Kwakye aka John Quarshie and Ayisha Barry appeared before the court today.



Beyeden is facing two counts of child stealing.



The rest of the accused persons have been variously held over abetment of crime and conspiracy and hindrance to the inquest.



Ayisha Barry is additionally being held over abandonment of Infant. She is said to have abandoned her new born baby at the house of Cynthia Beyeden.

They have all pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah admitted the five accused persons to bail in the sum of GHC150,000 each with two sureties each.



The court ordered prosecution to file their disclosures by December 7 and adjourned the matter to December 14.



Mr George Asamaning, Counsel for Cynthia, prayed the court to admit his client to bail because she was not a flight risk.



According to Mr Asamaning, the charges preferred on his client were bailable.



He told the court that his client had been in custody for some time now and she should be admitted to bail.



Mr Yaw Dankwah, who represented three of the accused, Sylvester, Bozoma and Kwakye, said there was nowhere in the laws of Ghana indicating that accused persons should assist police in investigations.

Mr Dankwah said accused should be granted bail as the charges preferred against his clients were flimsy.



He said the facts of the Police did not support the charges.



Defense Counsel therefore prayed the court to admit his clients to bail since they have people to stand as sureties.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu opposed to the grant of bail, saying officials of the NIB did not know the place of abode of the accused persons.



ASP Yakubu noted that the NIB would like to conduct a DNA test on Ayisha Barry to ascertain whether she was one of the mothers of the dead babies.



He said accused when granted bail would tamper with investigations.



Narrating the facts, Chief Inspector Apiorsornu, said NIB, acting on intelligence, arrested suspects Cynthia Beyejen, Ediemu Bozoma, Sylvester Quarshie in the Western Region.

The prosecution said Sylvester Quarshie, was arrested after he tried to offer a seven-month baby boy for sale at GH¢80,000.00 at Atuabo to an undercover NIB personnel.



He said the Bureau's Agent feigned interest in buying the said victim and arrested him.



The prosecution said Sylvester did all the negotiation on phone with the Agent and even sent recorded video of the late victim, Nhyira, a 10-day-old baby girl to show that he was into the business of baby selling.



Sylvester mentioned Beyejen, a retired midwife as his source, it said.



The prosecution said investigations revealed that Bozoma and Cynthia Quarshie had been assisting Sylvester Quarshie Nyamekeh.



It said Bozoma and Cynthia Quashie had been keeping and taking care of the victims in their houses and later given to Sylvester Quarshie for 'disposal'.



According to the prosecutor, it was also established that the late victim Nhyira, was with Ediemu Bozoma, Cynthia Quarshie and Quarshie and that they claimed the victim, Nhyira, died while with them at home.

It said Bozoma, had informed Cynthia Beyejen of the death of Nhyira and Beyejen ordered “Bozoma”, and Quashie to bury Nhyira without reporting to any authority.



According to prosecution, Komene stated that it was normal in the area for rush burial to take place without reporting and denied knowing it was a crime to bury anybody without reporting.



On October 28, this year, Beyejen led a team of NIB officials to arrest Ayisha Barry as the mother of Jerome, one of the babies.



Prosecution said Beyejen further told the team that Ayisha Barry came to her with the intention of aborting her pregnancy that had reached an advanced stage.



Beyejen said she gave Ayisha Barry an induction labour and she delivered.



However, after delivery, Beyejen informed Ayisha that the baby was dead, and she (Beyejen) sent the baby to Bozoma.



Ayisha however denied that Jerome was her son. Jerome is however on admission at the NIB Clinic and was responding to treatment