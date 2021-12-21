Western Region pupil still on admission following accident after NST no show

The aboboya overturned, trapping the students and their teacher in the process

A basic four pupil of the Atokooso MA School close to Wassa Dunkwa in the Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region, Frank Aidoo, who was involved in an accident with nine other mates and a master, has had one of his hands put in a Plaster of Paris (POP) at the Asankragua Catholic Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Morning Show Host of Ahobrase FM at Asankragua, Kakyire Kofi Badu, interacting with Connect FM, said Frank is responding to treatment.



He narrated that ten pupils from the Atokooso MA School and their master sustained various degrees of injuries last Friday when the “Aboboya” they were travelling in from Wassa Dunkwa back to their village overturned as the driver attempted to swerve a pothole.



“The pupils and their master arrived at Wassa Dunkwa at about 8:00 AM in an Aboboya to write the NST. They waited for hours, but their papers did not come. So they had to go back. It’s about 30 minutes drive. Unfortunately, the road is so terrible and full of potholes. And according to the driver, he was trying to dodge a very big pothole. He was not successful as the Aboboya overturned and fell, trapping the pupils, the master and the driver.

“They were rushed to the Wassa Dunkwa Clinic for First Aid. But the wounds were severe, and so some had to be transferred to the Asankragua Catholic Hospital, and that included Frank.”



He explained that the Amenfi West Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service, Solace Osei Appiah, and other officials visited the injured Friday night and the following day at Asankragua to sympathize with them.



Information reaching 3news.com suggests that the rest have been discharged, except Frank Aidoo.