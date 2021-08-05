Western Region records highest coronavirus cases in a day in 2021

The 148-figure will be the highest positive cases the region has recorded this year

Western Region has recorded a total of 148 positive Covid-19 cases in a day from two districts – Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Wassa Amenfi West.

The 148-figure will be the highest positive cases the region has recorded in a day since the beginning of this year.



The alarming figure was reportedly recorded on Tuesday, August 3 as contained in a Covid-19 update from the regional directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



According to the update, the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly recorded the highest with a total of 147 positive cases while Wassa-Amenfi West recorded the remaining one positive case.



As a result, a total of 54 persons were contact-traced with 94 routine surveillance.



The update reports that there were 168 suspected cases.

Currently, the region has 230 cases from eight districts with 35 discharges.



Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) still leads the update table with a total of 2,174 positive cases followed by Tarkwa Nsuaem with 1,672 positive cases.



Shama District Assembly, where the region recorded its first positive case, is third with 1,534 positive cases.



Wassa Amenfi Central has the least number of positive cases which is 45 in total.



‘It’s very sad’

The clinical status section of the update reports that there is no critical as well as a severe case.



Moderate cases are three with a total of 227 mild cases.



In an interview with Connect FM, Western Region Health Promotions Officer Daniel Bomfeh expressed worry that the positive cases are rising steadily again.



“It is very sad. At a point, we had only 15 positive cases and the regional health directorate was working hard to bring it further down to a single figure. But now, it is rising steadily again.”



He stated that “there is nothing different that can be done apart from encouraging people to continue to observe the safety protocols judiciously. We will entreat people to continue to wear their masks, use the hand sanitizer, and not to forget to always wash their hands.”