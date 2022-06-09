Western Regional MPs unhappy with Land Minister over Appiatse issues

Isaac Adjei Mensah (second from right) with his other colleagues

The National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament from Mining Communities in Western Region have expressed worry over the Minister for land and Natural Resources answers to Parliamentary urgent questions in respect of Appiatse disaster victims.

In a joint Press Conference led by MP for WASSA East Constituency, Isaac Adjei Mensah, questioned the reason behind government’s inability to start construction of new housing for the victims as promised and he described the Minister’s responses as unsatisfactory and an insult to victims of Appiatse explosion disaster.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor was in the Chamber on Tuesday 7th June, 2022 to answer two urgent questions as produced below:



(a). Mr Robert Wisdom Cudjoe (Prestea-Huni-Valley): To ask the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to update the good people of this country the balance sheet of the Appiatse Funds.



(b) Mr. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe (Prestea-Huni-Valley): To ask the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to give a comprehensive report on all the items donated by individuals and groups to the victims of the Appiatse explosion disaster.



And, the Minister disclosed that more than GHC 42million is accrued to the Appiatse Support Fund account, as well as other non-monetary contributions including cement and wood since it was set up.



He said, “Mr. Speaker as of Monday 6th June 2022, the Committee had received cash donations totaling the cedi equivalent of ₵42,527,380.02. This amount includes the four-installment payment made by Maxam Ghana Limited.

"Out of this amount, 1 million Ghana cedis have been advanced to the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee to complete temporary structures to accommodate the victims of the incident,” he said.



However, there was drama in the House when the Minister alleged that the MP for Prestea Huni Valley, the Constituency the explosion occurred, has not contributed to the Appiatse Support Fund.



He used the opportunity to accuse the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley who is the MP for the Community, for not contributing to this fund, allegedly but this did not go well with the MP.



Isaac Adjei Mensah who mounted strong defence for his colleague recounted a number of times they accompanied the MP in question to Appiatse to donate various items including food, water, mattresses and other items worth more than GHC 10,000 from his personal account



The MP called on the government to disclose how much it has released to support the Appiatse victims aside the GHC 42 million plus accrued to the fund from private entities and individuals.