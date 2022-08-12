Western Regional minister has privatised Metro Mass Transit - Workers allege

A group of Metro Mass Transit workers have petitioned the government over the alleged privatization of the national bus carrier in the Western Region.

According to the group, the Transport Officer of the Takoradi of the Sekondi Metropolitan Assembly, Patrick Sebe, has stated that the regional minister has given permission for the state transport agency to be operated by some private individuals.



“It has gotten to our notice with evidence that the Transport officer of the STMA Mr. Patrick Sebe and some others have declared openly that the National bus Carrier, Metro Mass Transit Ltd does not exist in the Western Region and thus have released the Metro Mass Transit Terminal in Takoradi to a Private Transport, Bimbisala Cooperative Transport Limited.



“As we all know, MMT is a government-based mass bus transport and affordable to all, providing services to the citizens who cannot afford private bus services.



“According to Mr. Patrick Sebe, a permit has been signed by Honorable Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah (W/R) Minister who is also acting as the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for the release of the terminal to the private operator after the MMT Board Chairman and the Transport Minister have all spoken against the act. This action is making us believe that the said permit is for himself and not for a private operator as said,” parts of a statement issued by the group read.

The Metro Mass workers also indicated that the issue has resulted in several clashes between the private group, which they named Bimbisala Cooperative led by “RASTA", and workers of the state carrier, resulting in a lot of injuries.



The group, therefore, called on the government, particularly the Minister for Transport and the National Security Minister, to help address the issue to avert further clashes.







IB/BOG