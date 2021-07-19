Western Togoland: State drops charges of treason against 17 accused persons

Some of the suspects being transported from the court

The state has withdrawn charges of treason against some 17 persons who are part of the 38 accused persons who were earlier on provisional charges including treason.

This was after the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court was informed by state prosecutors that the charge of treason has been withdrawn with new charges pressed against the accused persons.



On Monday, the court presided over by Justice El-Freda Dankyi took the plea of the accused persons on the fresh charges.



Though 26 out of the 38 persons were brought to court, 17 had their plea taken on the fresh charges.



With the latest charge sheet, the accused persons have been charged with offense to wit, being members of a prohibited organization, attending meetings of prohibited organization and accepting contribution of a prohibited organization.



The 17 accused persons who were put in three groups pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Apart from one Wisdom Dzedze who was granted bail based on health grounds, the remaining 16 had their bail applications refused.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that, they have been remanded into prisons custody to reappear on August 5, 2021.



Meanwhile, the remaining suspects whose cases were not called today are expected back in court on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.



Prior to this, lead Counsel for the accused persons George Asamani informed the Court that, per the earlier charge sheet served them on July 7, the AG indicated they were to appear before the Kaneshie District Court on July 28 and 29 for committals.



He said he was however confused because they have not been told by the State that, they were withdrawing the earlier charges only to be served with the present charges.

Senior State Attorney, Vivian Osei-Tutu in her response said, the AG has instructed that the charges at the Kaneshie District Court be withdrawn against the accused persons.



According to her, counsel for the accused persons have been duly informed.



She said, the present cases are new charges and prayed for the plea of the accused persons to be taken.



The case has been adjourned to August 5, 2021.