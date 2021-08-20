Western Togoland: Two more granted Ghc1m bail, others remanded

These two add to the three who had earlier been granted bail on health grounds

The High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Comfort K Tasiame has granted bail to two more persons out of the 26 standing trials for aligning themselves with a prohibited organization called Western Togoland Restoration Front.

These two add to the three who had earlier been granted bail on health grounds.



Ernest Dzitor and one Saviour were separately granted bail in the sums of GHc600,000 and GHc500 000, respectively.



In the case of Dzitor, he is to produce two sureties to be justified, and the sureties must reside in Accra.



He is also to report to the police once a week and present his ID card to the police.



The Court warned that if he fails to report in Court at the next adjourned date, a bench warrant will be issued for his arrest.

For Saviour, in addition to his GHc500,000 bail sum, he is also to produce two sureties who reside in Accra (Civil or public servants earning more than GHc1,500) to be justified and deposit passport to the court registry. He must also report to the police once a week.



Some of the accused persons were refused bail and asked to be repeated after 90 days if they so desire.



Some of the accused persons are also expected to move their bail applications on August 26.



The accused persons have been charged with 12 offences, including being members of a prohibited organization, participating in a prohibited organization, and accepting contributions of a prohibited organization.



They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case has been adjourned to August 26, 2021.