Western Togoland case: Court sets August 12 for bail application hearing

The accused persons have been remanded into prisons custody

The High Court in Accra has adjourned to August 12 to hear bail applications filed by some 17 accused persons arraigned for participating in prohibited organizations including the Western Togoland Restoration Front.

The accused persons who are in lawful custody through their lawyers filed a bail application for them.



But, when the case was called, the state Attorneys informed the Court that, they have just been served with the applications and will need time to respond to them.



The court presided over by Justice Confort Tasime has fixed August 12 and 19 to hear the applications of the accused persons whose cases were called in groups.



Background



On July 19, the state withdrew charges of Treason against 26 persons who are part of the 38 accused persons who were earlier on provisional charges including Treason.



This was after the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court was informed by state prosecutors that, the charge of Treason has been withdrawn with new charges pressed against the accused persons.

The court then presided over by Justice El-Freda Dankyi took the plea of the accused persons on the fresh charges.



With the new charge sheet, the accused persons have been charged with offense to wit, being members of a prohibited organization, attending meetings of the prohibited organization, and accepting contributions of a prohibited organization.



They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Apart from one Wisdom Dzedze who was granted bail based on health grounds, the rest had their bail applications refused.



They were then remanded into prisons custody.



The case has been adjourned to August 12, 2021.