Western Togoland case: Seven accused persons granted GH¢2.8m bail

The case has been adjourned to November 25, 2021

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has granted bail to seven accused persons standing trial in the Western Togoland Restoration Front case in a combined sum of GH¢2,800.00.

The seven were each admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢400,000 with two sureties to be justified.



This was after the prosecution had substituted the previous charge sheet with a new one.



All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to charges including participating and being members of a prohibited organization.

Their lawyers made bail applications for them before Justice El-Freda Dankyi which was granted.



The case has been adjourned to November 25, 2021.



The accused persons are Ernest Dzitor, Samuel Yao Fiagbedzi, Richard Doglo Ametepe, Prosper Avumenyi, Benjamin Kplevi, Isaac Kwesi Afeku and Richard Dzri alias Mumuni.