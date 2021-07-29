Western Togoland leader Papavi Hogbedetor granted 16k bail

Papavi Hogbedetor, Western Togoland leader

A Ho Circuit Court has today granted bail to 88-years old Kwami Kudzodzi, also known as Papavi Hogbedetor, the leader of the pro-separatist Homeland Study Group.

The frail-looking octogenarian was arraigned before the court earlier today, following his arrest on Wednesday, 28 July at his private residence in Ho.



Papavi has been on the police wanted list for several months for declaring the Volta region as an independent Western Togoland in November 2019.

A bail application filed on his behalf on health grounds was granted by the court to the tune of Sixteen Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC16,000) with sureties who are required to provide to the court a valid ID of themselves.



The case has since been adjourned to August 10, 2021.