Western Togoland leaders appeal to Afaglo to develop Volta region as president

Novihoho Afaglo

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building Industries Mr. Novihoho Afaglo, has revealed that the Western Togoland saperatists are merely fighting for independence because of lack of development in the Volta Region.

According to Mr Afaglo, the region is lacking behind other regions because successive governments have failed to embark on developmental projects to improve the lives of its citizens.



He said, Volta is blessed with natural resources that could improve or better the lives of it people but various government have not developed these resources to better their lots hence the birth of Western Togoland.



Speaking to media, Mr. Afaglo said after the sad demise of one of the frontlines of the Western Togoland sapratist, Mr. Charles Kormi Kudjordji popularly known as Papavi, some leading members of the group approached me to consider the proposal of becoming their President.



"After the demise of Papavi, three persons approached me with the proposal of considering the president of the Western Togoland which they said was the wish of a dying man (Papavie)," he recounted.

He mentioned the three persons as, Akovie Ablade one General and Kojo who said the agenda of Western Togoland was to bring development and based on the records set by my late father Tougbui Satsimadza Afari II.



Base on your late fathers hardwork in bringing development to Klikor and other near by towns, we have investigated you and feel that you are the right person in teams of development and good leadership," the people stated.



Mr. Afaglo said appeals with the New Patoritic Party's government to listen to the cry of "my people to creat employment in the Volta Region and open up our borders so the lives of the people can be back to normal."