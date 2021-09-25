Western Togoland separatists leader dares AG to prove his group is illegal

Sat, 25 Sep 2021 Source: 3news.com
Leader of the pro-separatists Homeland Study Group, Charles Kormi Kudzodzi a.k.a. Papavi has defended strongly his actions and quests to have a politically independent Western Togoland.
The 88-year-old says reports that he was a fugitive on the run are false and propaganda against him.
Speaking exclusively to TV3’s Komla Klutse, the octogenarian who is facing a charge of belonging to a prohibited organisation has dared the Attorney General to prove to him that his organisation is forbidden in Ghana.
Source: 3news.com
