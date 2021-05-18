Western Togoland suspects refused bail at High Court

File photo

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has refused the bail application from some 22 accused persons who have been arraigned in connection with the Western Togoland Restoration Front case.

The Court presided over by Justice Ruby Adjeley Quayson said due to the gravity of the offence and the associated punishment, the court is convinced that, the accused persons when granted bail will not avail themselves for trial.



The court also said, there is no unreasonable delay on the part of the Prosecution in that, investigations are still ongoing and the police will need their assistance in the course of investigations.



The accused persons are on the provisional charge of treason in the Western Togoland (Volta Secessionists) case.



This was after their lawyers moved their application for bail and the same was opposed by the Attorney General’s Department.



Kaneshie District Court

At the last court sitting before the Kaneshie District Court, Prosecution said they are waiting for AGs advice on the case docket.



Inspector Richard Amoah told the court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye that, the previous case docket which has been amended after six new arrests were made has been forwarded to AG’s department.



The accused persons who are in lawful custody were not brought to court following Chief Justice’s directive on Covid-19 protocols regarding measures put in place to curtail its spread.



Accused persons



The accused persons are Michael Kwabla alias (Michael Perose Ametornu), David Leo-Love Lorneh, Francis Koku Dogbertor, Kwabena Azuma (alias Thunder), Mohammed Sekey alias (Liberia), Mustapher Yahaha alias (Staff), Hope Motey, Daniel Yevugah, Larweh Dogblo, John Kwame Wogbo, Wisdom Kuvor and Gabriel Godfred Governor.

Others are Michael Olaga alias (Sadat), Abednego Edo Dotse, Lawson Viku, Gabrial Viku, Wisdom Viku, Charles Ashiab, Zortorvi Kenni, Nene Isaac Kojo Amanor, John Fiagbenu and James Tamakloe.



All accused persons are in lawful custody except Nene Isaac Kojo Amanor who has been granted bail.



The case at the District Court has been adjourned to May 24, 2021.