What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal

Sarah Adwoa Safo

After her dismissal as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the 'absentee' MP for Dome Kwabenya, has officially written to communicate her acceptance.

Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been in the States for close to a year, in a letter dated August 5, expressed her sincere gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his support during what she described as her “difficult period.”



The MP said the President, as a father of the nation, has been understanding of her condition and as a result, she remains grateful to him.



“I am exceedingly grateful for your understanding, compassion, and unending devotion throughout this past year, especially during a very difficult period for me when I have had to be away from office.



“Your kind support has been very much welcome and for that, I remain eternally grateful,” she wrote in the leaked letter to the Presidency.



On her dismissal as a minister of state, Adwoa Safo welcomed the President’s decision and indicated that, it will afford her the opportunity to focus more on the developmental needs of her constituents.



“…this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight,” she said.

Adwoa Safo further noted that despite her absence from Parliament, she is “cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me…”



The embattled MP was relieved of her ministerial position by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after staying outside amid calls from critics to get her axed.



A letter signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency said, the decision by the President to act on these calls on July 28, was “in accordance with Article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect."



Constitutional provision



Article 81 of the 1992 Constitution stipulates that the office of a Minister of State or a Deputy Minister shall become vacant if



(a) his appointment is revoked by the President; or

(b) he is elected as Speaker or Deputy Speaker; or



(c) he resigns from office; or



(d) he dies



PEN/SARA