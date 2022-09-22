What Afriyie Ankrah says about Asiedu Nketia's reign as NDC General Secretary

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah (right), Johnson Asiedu Nketia (left)

The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has praised the outgoing General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, for his service to the party and Ghana.

In an interview on Radio Gold on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Asiedu Nketia unequivocally declared that he will not seek re-election for his position which he has held since 2005.



According to Asiedu Nketia, his options are now limited to two, which is to either retire from serving as a party official or elevate to the position of national chairman.



“I will not contest the general secretary position for the NDC. I have two other options at hand; either I go for the chairmanship or retire from politics,” he said.



In an audio message, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, who has stated his intention of replacing Asiedu Nketia, indicated that he hopes that he can emulate the veteran politician.



He said that the NDC General Secretary will be remembered for his ability to calm nerves during very intense situations.



“… I will like to congratulate the venerable Johnson Asiedu Nketia for 17 years of dedicated service to our great party the NDC. It takes a person of some exceptional qualities to be able to hold such a sensitive position for all these years.

“He has been at the forefront of the evolution of the NDC over all these years and so I will like on behalf of myself and the rest of us, who have worked with him for all these years, to commend him and congratulate him for all his services to our great party.



“He is a great personality and definitely an institution. We have learnt a lot from him… May the good Lord strengthen him so that as some of us aspire to step in his shoes, we can continue to count on his wisdom, guidance and storehouse of knowledge,” he said.



