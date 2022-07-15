3
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome in governance

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

By and by, words that were spoken by the incumbent president and his vice before they chalked their first victory at the national elections seem to be coming back to haunt them.

In one of those old tweets shared by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2016, when he was still a presidential candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has re-emerged.

In the tweet, Akufo-Addo lamented what he described as a pervasive practice of nepotism in the John Dramani Mahama administration.

“There are a few people who have prospered under this government, largely members of the President’s family and his inner circle,” he wrote on October 9, 2016.



Some tweeps have wondered if the situation is any better under the current administration.

Read some of them below:



