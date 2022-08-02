What Akufo-Addo said that has sparked wild talks on social media

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s name dominates Twitter trends after making a case for reparations for Africans and persons of African descent.

Speaking at the opening of a four-day Reparations and Racial Healing Summit in Accra on Monday, President Akufo-Addo said the time for Africans who suffered from the 300-year-long Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade to receive compensation is long overdue.



President Akufo-Addo, while making his case, bemoaned the fact that other groups, including slave owners and native Americans, received some form of reparations while Africans have been left out.



“Native Americans have received and continue to receive reparations; Japanese-American families, who were incarcerated in internment camps in America during World War II, received reparations. Jewish people, six million of whom perished in the concentration camps of Hitlerite Germany, received reparations, including homeland grants and support.



“So, it is time for Africa, twenty million of whose sons and daughters had their freedoms curtailed and sold into slavery, also to receive reparations,” President Akufo-Addo underscored.



President Akufo-Addo also demanded a formal apology from European nations involved in the slave trade.

“And, even before these discussions on reparations conclude, the entire continent of Africa deserves a formal apology from the European nations involved in the slave trade for the crimes and damage it has caused to the population, psyche, image and character of the African the world over,” he stated.



He further called on Africans in the diaspora to join and support the course, stating, “The discourse on reparations cannot succeed without emphasis on racial healing. We need to heal from the wrongs of the past in order to capitalise on the opportunities that await us in the future.”



Following the President’s address, social media has been buzzing with various reactions.



While some tweeps have underscored the importance of the President’s demand, others have been sceptical in their reactions.



Some have pointed out that the President may be asking for the payment due to the current economic hardship.

However, that tangent has been parried by other tweeps who believe the request for reparations by the President remains a legitimate request.



Other tweeps have been expressing concerns about the eventual use of such reparations if paid to Africa. Some have suggested that such funds should be invested in infrastructure and creating opportunities for African citizens.



See some reactions to the president’s statement below:





You might hate Addo D but what he said was absolutely spot on. He made instances where there were reparations and African slaves ignored. When the British stopped slave trade, they paid the slave masters and left the slaves whose homes were affected. Don't carry hate everywhere. — Saasa???????? (@S3__Asa) August 2, 2022

Reparations to Africans due to slavery should be provided through infrastructure and opportunities for Africans, that’s the only way the average African would benefit from the damage repair. No money should be handed into the hands of our Corrupt politicians ! Addo D — Pianonson???? (@the_ency) August 2, 2022

Village gangster life is what Addo D knows. You are ranting about reparations for slave trade because the whites have decided not to give you loans, aid, grants or write off debts due to mismanagement, thievery and corruption. You should be ashamed of yourself. — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) August 2, 2022

Addo D calls for reparations for victims and generations of European slave trade in Africa. A good call! — yaw abban. (@YAbbanx) August 2, 2022

The reparation call is a good one. This can be realized when African leaders have a common goal. Thank you Nana Addo (Addo D) for setting the pace for other African Leaders to trace — KOFI AWORTWE ???????? (@KofiAwortwe11) August 2, 2022

It only takes a bold character to preach about reparation and you have done it perfectly. The continent of African is gladly behind this call. Addo D mbo???? — KOFI AWORTWE ???????? (@KofiAwortwe11) August 2, 2022

It's becoming horrible that the generation(s) that Addo D is fighting for are the ones who always lash him on this bird app. The visionary Nana Addo will always be ahead ???? — KOFI AWORTWE ???????? (@KofiAwortwe11) August 2, 2022

It's long overdue. The blacks who were in Slavery developed America n Britain but never respected Africans. They have to pay all that is due us. Addo D I like what u doing this morning https://t.co/um67qjpCEr — I AM MAQICFINGERS (@princeofori2010) August 2, 2022

Please, Addo D made those remarks when he was speaking at the Reparations and Racial Healing Summit on Monday, 1st August 2022. You expected him to talk about date rush? — yaw abban. (@YAbbanx) August 2, 2022