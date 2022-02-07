What Asiedu Nketia said about Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's 'hidden name'

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia alleges dark past of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority leader reacts to alleged dark past



Suame MP alleged to have been suspended in High School for burglary and unruly activities



Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in a recent interview has disclosed his decision to ditch “Lawrence Addae” after he had used the name from his childhood to the secondary school level.



Prior to his public explanation on the decision on the name change, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia had related the change of name by the majority leader to a dark past.



In a January 2021 report by Mynewsgh.com, Asiedu Nketiah noted that the Member of Parliament for Suame has always stuck to parliamentary leadership instead of lobbying for a ministerial appointment which will require him to be vetted and where his past may come back to haunt him.

Asiedu Nketia noted that as a former member of parliament, he is aware of issues surrounding how the Suame MP changed his name from Lawrence Addae to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



According to the Mynewsgh.com report published in January last year, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was allegedly suspended in SHS for alleged burglary and unruly activities.



A letter of suspension from St. Peters Secondary School (a school he is said to have attended in the mid-1970s) for allegedly breaking into the school’s stores among others.



The report added that, after the name change, the Suame legislator gained admission into the then University Science and Technology (now known as the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST) for a Bachelor’s degree in Designing.



He allegedly changed his name from Lawrence Addae to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in the late 1970s as contained in a circular disseminated by the then Director of Academic responsible for Students Affairs. The circular was numbered 2573/Vol.1 of August 9, 1979.

He is also alleged to have changed his course from Designing to Planning immediately after he changed his name but gave an excuse for changing course as his difficulty in understanding certain aspects of Designing, mynewsgh.com reported.



However speaking in a recent interview on Joy News, the majority leader explained that his former name was given to him by his cousin when he was entering elementary school.



He, however, stated that he was inspired to revert to a purely local name upon taking inspiration from a Ga student in his secondary school, St. Peters.



The leader of government business in Parliament said he had to merge his previous name ‘Osei Bonsu’ with his father’s name ‘Kyei Mensah’ to get his current name.



“He came to form a student movement for African Unity. I think we were impressed with the knowledge, the Africanness of the man, so, when I went there, I was inspired by Quashie and I had wanted to change my name from the Addae Lawrence that I bear to use my maiden name ‘Osei Bonsu’ and joining it up with my father’s name that is ‘Kyei Mensah’. So that’s how come I joined it up to become Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu. That is incorporating my father’s name ‘Kyei Mensah’ and my own ‘Osei Bonsu’,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explained.