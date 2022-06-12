What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral

National Cathedral

The construction of a National Cathedral still remains a topical subject for many Ghanaians because it is one of the topmost priorities of the government.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had pledged on March 6, 2017, in fulfilment of his word to God, if he gave him victory in the 2016 elections.



According to him, this was supposed to serve as a sacred space and infrastructure for the formal religious activities of the nation, including state funerals and presidential inaugural services.



The dream of President Akufo-Addo is facing stiff opposition, especially from those who believe that it is economically unwise to use state resources at a time when Ghana seeks to cut its fiscal deficit and stabilise the cedi.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, recently indicated that there has been a purported release of GH¢25 million by the government as seed money for the project, on the blind side of the legislature.



According to him, the said GH¢25 million seed money for the National Cathedral project is on the blind-side of the Legislature.

Addressing the press, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee said, there is a lack of transparency and insincerity that has characterised the construction of the Cathedral.



He noted the Minority is unhappy with the circumstances surrounding the funding of the project.



“This letter is confirming today that contrary to the claims of the President, the National Cathedral Project apparently is being heavily funded by taxpayer resources.



"We as members of Parliament have not approved all of these colossal sums of money that are being released to companies we are seeing for the first time. We are not even aware of the procurement processes that were followed for these companies and these consultants, who are today at the receiving end of hundreds of millions of Ghana Cedis," Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa observed.



But what did the Attorney General say about the funding of the National Cathedral project?

In the case of James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr. V. Attorney General - when the issue of the National Cathedral appeared before the Supreme Court, Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General, told the court presided over by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, that the government is to provide land for the project and funding will be done by the churches.



"We rather see the government's plan to build a National Cathedral and the setting up of the Hajj Board as the desire of the state to provide for social cohesion and unity in a country where 88.8 percent of its population is predominantly Christian and Islamic.



"We find this to be in tune with the political and social objectives as set out in the Directive Principles of State Policy under the provisions of articles 35 and 37 of the Constitution, referred to by the Plaintiff. We take note that the Government has maintained a consistent theme about the unifying effects of the Cathedral on Ghanaian Christians.



"So far, its contribution is to provide land for the cathedral, and the actual construction to be sponsored and financed by the churches," Godfred Dame said.



