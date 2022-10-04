13
Menu
News

What Bawumia is really doing with his Northern Region Tour – Spokesperson clarifies

Gideon Boako11212 Gideon Boako is Bawumia's Spokesperson

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following some media reports that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s recent tour in the Northern Region is a subtle campaign move, his spokesperson has emerged with some clarification.

Dr. Bawumia began a three-day tour of the Northern Region on Sunday, October 2, 2022, to visit some constituencies as well as inspect some ongoing projects in the region.

He also took the opportunity to interact with the chiefs and people of the Northern Region.

There have however been suggestions that the Vice President has intentions of killing two birds with one stone – touring while introducing himself to the people.

His spokesperson has however emerged to debunk the suggestions, providing clarifications to the issue.

Speaking in a Citinews interview, Gideon Boako said that the Vice President was merely engaging with people in his community.

“Some of them are technically not party people, but the fact that he lives within their community, he has a property within their community, and he comes back home after work, they want to visit him and talk to him, and it is quite normal

“It is time for him to avail himself to the community for people to come and interact with him,” Mr. Boako said.

WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Related Articles: