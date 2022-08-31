6
Menu
News

What Ghanaians are saying about the suspension of National Cathedral project

National Cathedral The National Cathedral project Executive Director, Dr Paul Opoku Mensah confirmed suspension

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After weeks of multiple media reports, the Executive Director of the project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah on Tuesday, August 30, confirmed that the National Cathedral Project has been suspended due to a lack of funds.

The National Cathedral project has been riddled with controversies on various issues including financing.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has tagged the project as his personal pledge to God, and his government, has been accused of channelling state funds into the project despite indicating that the project will be funded by the private sector.

However, in the last few months, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed documents proving that the government authorized payments of GHC25 million (May 2022) and US$25 million (November 2020) as seed money towards the project, amounts he insists did not get required Parliamentary approval.

On the back of all the controversy including allegations of lack of transparency surrounding the project, the suspension has courted several reactions with some Ghanaians taking to social media share their opinions.

In his immediate reaction to the announcement by the project director, Mr Ablakwa in a Facebook post has alleged that there have been some withdrawals from the project’s coffers despite the suspension of construction.

While maintaining his call for accountability on the project, the MP disclosed that the contractor for the National Cathedral has since delisted the project from its published global projects.

“The National Cathedral Secretariat has been compelled to confirm what I put out as far back as June 9, that the cathedral project has been suspended by the contractors due to lack of payment.

Read tweets about the suspension of the National Cathedral construction below:

























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Related Articles: