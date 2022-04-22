What I would do as president for one day - Sir Sam Jonah narrates

Sir Sam Jonah is the owner of Jonah Capital

Sir Sam Jonah has shared a hypothetical idea of what he would do as president of Ghana for just a day.



Speaking with Kafui Dey on GTV Breakfast Show on Friday, April 22, 2022, and monitored closely by GhanaWeb, the Ghanaian business mogul said that although it is a thing that would never happen, should he become president for 24 hours, he would follow in the footsteps of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Asked what law he would enact in such a situation, he rather chose to answer the question of what he would do as the Head of State of Ghana in that imaginative circumstance.

“It’s a very difficult and unfair question but if I had to be a president, and it won’t happen, but if I was a president for one hour, I would step into the shoes of Kwame Nkrumah. He was a visionary. He offered the leadership that this country needs; Africa needs, the world needs. He was (sic) ahead of his time, bars ahead of his time, years ahead of his time.



“He was a guy who gave everybody hope. So, I were to be president for one day, I would be Kwame Nkrumah and I would bring hope and I would let people dream their dreams and let people think big and let people look beyond the narrow whatever of politics and be Ghanaians first; look after the interest of Ghana first,” he said.



Sir Sam Jonah is the executive chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, and is considered one of Ghana's richest men.



