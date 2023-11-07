What Ken Agyapong said about NAPO that is trending amidst ‘running mate' rumours

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Comments passed by maverick Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP) and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant about Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh are trending online weeks after he said it.

The footage of an interview by the Assin MP during an appearance on Time FM in the Ashanti Region shows the defeated NPP flagbearer praising Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO.



The video comes in the wake of calls by the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party on social and traditional media urging the selection of NAPO as the NPP running-mate for the 2024 presidential elections.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, one very grateful person he knows is NAPO after the latter failed to engage in a campaign of insults against him despite supporting Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia against him.



Kennedy Agyapong revealed how he fought for NAPO to be nominated as the Energy Minister with only two portfolios to go.

“One most grateful person is NAPO. He is a very grateful human being. He has been good to me. He gave me a job at the Ministry of Education. He gave me Obiri Yeboah's school job,” he said.



“You know Akufo-Addo, he really likes me a lot but sometimes me, I am ear strong… so we went to do ministerial nomination and it was left with only two and we tried to put people there,” Kennedy Agyapong revealed.



“It was left with transport and energy. I went with the current transport minister. So I told President Akufo-Addo to give it to NAPO. So the transport minister went to NAPO and said NAPO, what have you done for Kennedy Agyapong? We went to the President and he was fighting for them to make you Energy Minister. NAPO replied to him that Kennedy Agyapong is somebody that if you do any little good for, he appreciates,” Kennedy Agyapong said.



The video which appeared to have been taken weeks ago is going viral after the 2024 NPP flagbearer race.